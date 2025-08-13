Plans afoot to develop over 13,000 km of roads: Telangana DY CM Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday said that the state government has decided to develop 13,137 km of roads — 7,947 km under Panchayat Raj department and 5,190 km under R&B department in 17 packages.

The government will soon call for tenders for these road projects and start the works at the earliest, he added.

The deputy CM was speaking at the “Telangana Road Development Programme Roadshow Hybrid Annuity Model” meeting organised jointly by Panchayat Raj and R&B departments at HICC in Hyderabad to financially encourage contractors and bankers.

Roads & Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Panchayat Raj Minister Dansari Anasuya alias Seethakka also attended the meeting.

Stating that the state government was aware of the problems being faced by the contractors, Vikramarka explained: “The previous government had entered into several agreements for development works worth `1.75 lakh crore and it also issued tokens for works worth `45,000 crore. However, it failed to clear those dues, leaving behind a financial burden on the present government.”

“With the chief minister, ministers, and government secretaries focusing on resolving this matter, the financial situation is gradually improving and the government is working to overcome the difficulties faced by contractors,” he added.

The deputy CM said that the Congress government considers contractors, industrialists and investors as partners in wealth creation.

“In view of the growing traffic problems, there is a need to upgrade some roads into four-lane roads,” he said and instructed the officials to prepare the list of roads that need attention at the earliest and place it before the state Cabinet for approval.

He said that the government will contribute 40 per cent of funds for HAM roads and is in the process of mobilising necessary resources. Small contractors will be given opportunities in HAM road works, he asserted.