Rare copper plates shed light on Vengi Chalukya power, patronage in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Of the nine copper plate inscriptions discovered earlier in Kodad, Suryapet district, two more sets have now been decoded, offering fresh insights into the Vengi Chalukya dynasty’s political history, royal grants, and military achievements. These inscriptions are preserved at the Department of Heritage in Hyderabad.

According to Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) Director (Epigraphy) K Muniratnam Reddy, the seventh set, dated Saka 843 (April 22, 921 CE), is written in Sanskrit using the Telugu script. It records the grant of the village Eramgundi and 12 khandugas of land in Etavakili to the temple of Erisvarabhattaraka in Kondapalli visaya.

The inscription praises Vijayaditya IV, who ruled for six months, for defeating the Kalinga Gangas, burning the city of Madanapura, and vanquishing a Ratta commander before performing the grand Tulapurusha dana ceremony, donating heaps of gold to several Brahmins.

The sixth set, issued by Vikramaditya II, son of Chalukya Bhima I and Vijayamahadevi, bears the royal Varaha (boar) emblem and includes a detailed genealogy tracing the Eastern Chalukya line from its founder Kubja Visnuvardhana, brother of Badami Chalukya emperor Pulakesin II.