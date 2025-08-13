SCR to restore trains to original routes soon in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The South Central Railway (SCR) has announced that several trains, which were diverted or had terminal changes due to redevelopment works at Secunderabad Railway Station, will resume operations on their original routes starting September. The move aims to ease passenger travel and restore normal operations following the completion of key station works.

The Vijayawada-Kacheguda-Vijayawada Satavahana Express (Train No. 12713/12714), which was temporarily terminating at Kacheguda, will once again operate from Secunderabad. The change will take effect from September 7, for both directions.

Trains returning to their original route via Charlapalli-Moula Ali-Secunderabad include the Kazipet-Hadapsar-Kazipet Tri-Weekly Express (Train No. 17014/17013) from September 8, the Visakhapatnam-Lingampalli-Visakhapatnam Daily Express (Train No. 12805/12806) from September 7, the Vasco Da Gama-Jasidih-Vasco Da Gama Weekly Express (Train No. 17321/17322) from September 12, the Machilipatnam-Sainagar Shirdi-Machilipatnam Weekly Express (Train No. 17208/17207) from September 9, the Kakinada Port-Sainagar Shirdi-Kakinada Port Tri-Weekly Express (Train No. 17206/17205) from September 8, and the Visakhapatnam-LTT Mumbai-Visakhapatnam Daily Express (Train No. 18519/18520) from September 7.