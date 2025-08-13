Telangana BJP chief placed under house arrest

HYDERABAD: BJP state president N Ramchander Rao was placed under house arrest by the Osmania University police on Tuesday to prevent him from visiting the demolished Peddamma Temple site in MLA Colony, Banjara Hills.

Hindu activists, BJP leaders and members of other organisations called for a Kumkumarchana programme at the site, leading to tension in the area. Police detained Ramchander Rao as a preventive measure.

The BJP leader was originally scheduled to participate in the Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra programme in Secunderabad and Goshamahal Assembly constituency. Reacting to his detention, Ramchander Rao expressed surprise, stating that local devotees had been demanding the temple’s reconstruction and some had planned a pooja at the site.

He accused the police of unfairly targeting him and preventing him from participating in a Hindu religious event and alleged that the Congress government was suppressing Hindu activists even though the BJP was not directly involved in the issue.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar took a serious exception to Ramchander Rao’s house arrest, accusing the Congress government of adopting the same oppressive tactics as the previous BRS regime did.

Mahbubnagar MP and BJP national vice-president DK Aruna also condemned the arrest.