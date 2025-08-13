Telangana to place special focus on ecotourism development

HYDERABAD: Emphasising the need to chalk out strategies to explore the state’s tourism potential, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday directed officials to focus on developing eco-tourism.

During a review meeting held at the Integrated Command Control Centre, he asked the officials of the Forest department to follow the example of countries like Singapore to develop Telangana’s tourism sector. “Singapore developed night safari facilities in just 30 acres. Telangana has vast forest areas with rivers and waterfalls. We need to prepare plans to utilise these natural resources to the optimum to develop tourism,” he said.

Suggesting that the development of Warangal Kakatiya Zoo should be part of their plan, the CM asked the officials to explore the possibility of executing this project under the public-private partnership model.

During the meeting, the CM pointed out that though the Amrabad and Kawal tiger reserves are located in Telangana, many people from the state are travelling to places like Bandipur and Tadoba to see tigers. He instructed the officials to improve facilities so that Telangana can attract more visitors to Amrabad and Kawal reserves.

Referring to land disputes between the Forest and Revenue departments, he suggested that a joint survey be conducted to resolve the issue. Revanth also ordered immediate payment of compensation to kin of those who die or those who sustain injuries or lose cattle in wild animal attacks. “If necessary, money from the CMRF should be utilised to provide compensation,” he said.

The CM, meanwhile, stressed the need for better coordination between the Forest and other departments in undertaking road and other development works in forest areas, and also to obtain clearances from the Union Ministry of Forests and Environment for such works. He also instructed the officials to ensure that all surveillance cameras installed in forests for monitoring movement of animals and wildlife protection are linked to the Command Control Centre.