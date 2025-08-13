Think twice before joining BJP: MLA Raja Singh

HYDERABAD: Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh on Tuesday gave a piece of advice to those planning to join the BJP. In a subtle warning, Raja Singh, who recently resigned from the BJP over alleged denial of the party state president post, advised aspiring members to take his words seriously before making the leap.

He said that promises made during induction into the BJP often go unfulfilled, and they rarely receive positions or recognition due to internal rivalries and obstacles created by established leaders.

The MLA criticised the party’s leadership for initially offering prominent roles — likening them to ‘front-row seats’ — only to relegate newcomers to the ‘backbench’ in due course of time. He emphasised that there is no guarantee of tickets to contest Assembly or Parliament polls, and advised those who are joining the party to understand the realities.

He accused a handful of leaders of undermining the BJP from within but expressed optimism that the party’s dedicated cadre could propel it to power.