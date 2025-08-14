BRS leader Harish urges Uttam to turn on KLIS motors immediately to fill reservoirs

SIDDIPET: BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday urged Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy to ensure that the Kaleshwaram motors are turned on immediately to fill the various reservoirs in the state.

In a letter addressed to Uttam, the former irrigation minister said that the farmers of Telangana were in deep distress as they are unable to proceed with cultivation due to lack of water.

“Turn on the motors at Package-6 of the Kaleshwaram project and begin pumping water to fill reservoirs like Mid Manair, Annapurna, Ranganayakasagar, Mallannasagar, Kondapochammasagar and Baswapur. This is crucial for taking up cultivation by farmers in the command area of approximately five lakh acres,” he said.

“The farming community is waiting for irrigation water for Kharif season,” Harish said while adding that there should be no further delay in pumping water to the reservoirs.

The Siddipet legislator also asked Uttam to take advantage of recent rains in the upper regions by turning on the Kaleshwaram pumps to start pumping water for the benefit of farmers.