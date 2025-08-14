ED files money laundering case against Al Kabeer Exports over illegal waste disposal violations

HYDERABAD: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Hyderabad Zonal Office, has filed a prosecution complaint under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, against Al Kabeer Exports and its director. The Special PMLA Court in Hyderabad took cognisance of the complaint on August 5.

Officials said the case originated from a 2017 complaint by the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) before the Special Mobile Judicial First Class Magistrate, Sangareddy. The TSPCB alleged that the buffalo meat processing company violated waste disposal norms.

Although permitted to generate and dispose of solid waste in compliance with TSPCB guidelines, the firm allegedly failed to follow prescribed treatment protocols, committing offences under Sections 24 and 43 of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974.

The ED investigation found that hazardous meat waste was dumped in open areas, contaminating surface and groundwater in surrounding regions. The company allegedly generated Rs 61 lakh as “proceeds of crime” from the offences, diverting the amount for purposes other than waste treatment. Earlier, the ED provisionally attached a fixed deposit of Rs 61 lakh belonging to the firm.