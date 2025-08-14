Eight flights cancelled, 11 diverted from Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Several flights were either cancelled or diverted from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) on Wednesday due to inclement weather.

According to RGIA authorities, at least 11 incoming flights were diverted to other airports. However, all the diverted flights landed back in Hyderabad.

Several flights from Delhi, Coimbatore, Goa, Agartala, Kanpur, Chennai, and other cities, were rerouted to destinations such as Vijayawada, Bengaluru, and Tirupati. Four flights, 6E 2065 (Delhi-Hyderabad), 6E 6421 (Coimbatore-Hyderabad), 6E 6747 (Agartala-Hyderabad), and 6E 6819 (Kanpur-Hyderabad), were diverted to Vijayawada.

The flights SG 547 (Ahmedabad-Hyderabad), 6E 432 (Patna-Hyderabad), 6E5097 (Mumbai-Hyderabad) and 6E 998 (Vadodara-Hyderabad) were diverted to Bengaluru. One flight, 6E 6906 (Jammu-Hyderabad) was diverted to Tirupati.

The travel plans of passengers were affected as four flights from Hyderabad to Patna, Ahmedabad, Kochi, and Chennai, were cancelled.

Similarly, incoming flights from Ahmedabad, Kochi, Chennai, and Patna were cancelled.