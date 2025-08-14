IT Minister Sridhar Babu accuses Centre of bias in allocating semiconductor project to Andhra Pradesh

HYDERABAD: IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Wednesday accused the Union government of showing discrimination in allocating a major semiconductor project to Andhra Pradesh even though Telangana was in complete readiness to execute such projects.
In a press statement issued here, Sridhar Babu said that Telangana had fulfilled every requirement to establish a world-class Advanced System and Packaging Facility, including allotment of 10 acres of prime land at Maheshwaram, clearance of all subsidies and completion of necessary approvals in record time.
“The investor is ready, and the only pending step is the final nod from the India Semiconductor Mission,” he said.
The minister alleged that, in contrast, Andhra Pradesh had obtained the Union Cabinet approval for a similar facility “without allotting even a single acre of land or completing preparatory work.”
Telangana’s proposal, he stressed, came with ready-to-use land, sanctioned incentives, committed investors and a detailed execution plan, whereas Andhra Pradesh’s existed “only on paper.”
Calling the decision “step-motherly treatment,” the minister said bypassing a fully prepared state in favour of an incomplete proposal “defies logic, undermines fairness, and sends a damaging signal to global investors about the Centre’s priorities.”
He warned that politically motivated choices could weaken India’s investment climate and insult the efforts of states that have proactively prepared for such projects.
Sridhar Babu urged Union Coal & Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy to raise this issue with the Union government and asked the BJP MPs from Telangana to defend the state’s interests.
“We will not accept being denied our rightful place in the nation’s semiconductor growth story,” he said, demanding the Centre reconsider its decision and adopt a fair and merit-based approach.
Sridhar Babu makes it to ‘India’s 100 most influential in ai’ list
Hyderabad: IT Minister D Sridhar Babu has been listed among ‘India’s 100 Most Influential People in AI - 2025’ by Analytics India, an Information Technology magazine. The recognition honours leaders driving innovation and positioning India as a global leader in artificial intelligence. In the policy-makers category, Sridhar Babu features alongside Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Piyush Goyal, former Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, and India AI Mission adviser Akrit Vaish.
The magazine noted that Telangana has become a role model for other states in AI adoption. They credited Sridhar Babu with spearheading the Telangana AI Strategy and Roadmap for responsible AI implementation.
“Under his leadership, Telangana is embracing emerging technologies like AI, IoT, and Industry 4.0 to foster job creation, empower youth, and attract global tech investments,” the magazine stated. “This is not an honour for me alone, but for the people of Telangana,” Sridhar Babu said. He credited Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s encouragement for his inclusion in the list.
CM lauds IT minister
Meanwhile, Revanth congratulated Sridhar Babu on being named among the country’s most influential leaders in AI. The CMO posted on X: “This prestigious recognition highlights the leadership and vision of individuals driving India’s progress in AI. The chief minister emphasised that Sridhar Babu’s dedication and commitment to innovation are playing a pivotal role in positioning Telangana at the forefront of the AI revolution.”