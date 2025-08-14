IT Minister Sridhar Babu accuses Centre of bias in allocating semiconductor project to Andhra Pradesh

HYDERABAD: IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Wednesday accused the Union government of showing discrimination in allocating a major semiconductor project to Andhra Pradesh even though Telangana was in complete readiness to execute such projects.

In a press statement issued here, Sridhar Babu said that Telangana had fulfilled every requirement to establish a world-class Advanced System and Packaging Facility, including allotment of 10 acres of prime land at Maheshwaram, clearance of all subsidies and completion of necessary approvals in record time.

“The investor is ready, and the only pending step is the final nod from the India Semiconductor Mission,” he said.

The minister alleged that, in contrast, Andhra Pradesh had obtained the Union Cabinet approval for a similar facility “without allotting even a single acre of land or completing preparatory work.”

Telangana’s proposal, he stressed, came with ready-to-use land, sanctioned incentives, committed investors and a detailed execution plan, whereas Andhra Pradesh’s existed “only on paper.”

Calling the decision “step-motherly treatment,” the minister said bypassing a fully prepared state in favour of an incomplete proposal “defies logic, undermines fairness, and sends a damaging signal to global investors about the Centre’s priorities.”

He warned that politically motivated choices could weaken India’s investment climate and insult the efforts of states that have proactively prepared for such projects.

Sridhar Babu urged Union Coal & Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy to raise this issue with the Union government and asked the BJP MPs from Telangana to defend the state’s interests.

“We will not accept being denied our rightful place in the nation’s semiconductor growth story,” he said, demanding the Centre reconsider its decision and adopt a fair and merit-based approach.