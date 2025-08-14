Lawyer couple murder: Victim’s father welcomes CBI investigation in Telangana

PEDDAPALLI: A day after the Supreme Court directed the CBI to investigate the killing of High Court lawyer-couple Gattu Vaman Rao and his wife PV Nagamani, the deceased lawyer’s father, Kishan Rao, expressed hope for justice through the central agency’s probe.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Kishan Rao alleged that former MLA Putta Madhu was involved in the case and accused the previous BRS government of shielding the accused.

He claimed that his son and daughter-in-law were killed by hired goons, with Putta Madhu being the person behind the crime. Kishan Rao added that the police failed to investigate the case properly in the past, ignoring Vaman Rao’s dying declaration in which he mentioned Putta Madhu’s name.

“Now justice has won. The current state government has also cooperated in this case,” Kishan Rao said.