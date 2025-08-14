Telangana forest minister Surekha irked by ‘irregularities’ in granting permits for pharma firms

HYDERABAD: In view of a large number of complaints that her department has been receiving over the alleged irregularities in granting permits for establishing pharma and bulk drug companies, Environment & Forest Minister Konda Surekhaon Wednesday expressed her ire at the Telangana Pollution Control Board (PCB) officials over the issue.

During a meeting with officials and representatives of various companies, the minister reportedly said: “It’s not appropriate to show such indifference in granting permissions to companies.”

The minister also mentioned that several complaints are being received against the pharma and bulk drug companies too, especially from Choutuppal and other areas. “The PCB officials should perform their duties as per environmental laws,” she said.

Surekha reportedly expressed displeasure over the working style of PCB officials. “The government will not hesitate to take stringent action against officials who are violating the environment laws and rules,” she warned.

The minister asked the officials how many times raids have been conducted on the companies that were operating without permissions. She also sought the details of companies causing the groundwater pollution.

New task force team to check water pollution

Surekha revealed that the government is going to constitute a task force team to inspect the groundwater pollution caused by various industries.