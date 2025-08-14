TPCC chief asks cadre to intensify ‘Vote Chor, Gaddi Chod’ campaign

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Wednesday directed his party cadre to intensify the “Vote Chor, Gaddi Chod” campaign launched by AICC leader Rahul Gandhi. He urged the cadre to take out statewide rallies to expose irregularities in electoral rolls ahead of Independence Day.

The TPCC chief, along with AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, held a video conference with the DCC presidents. The conference was also attended by ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and Adluri Laxman Kumar.

He said that the “Vote Chor, Gaddi Chod” campaign will be carried out in three stages, starting with a candlelight rally on August 14. He said that elected representatives at all levels should participate in the protest to be held between August 22 to September 7 to expose the “BJP-ECI collusion”. He said that there will be a national-level campaign from September 15 to October 15.

The TPCC chief also directed the DCC chiefs to appoint village-, mandal-level committees. He also requested the party leaders to actively engage in rain relief- related activities.