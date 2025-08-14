Traffic advisory issued for Independence Day celebrations at Telangana's Golconda

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad police have announced traffic diversions and parking arrangements for the Independence Day celebrations at Rani Mahal Lawns, Golconda Fort, on August 15. The main event will begin at 10 am, with the road from Ramdevguda to Golconda Fort closed to general traffic from 6 am to 12 pm.

Traffic from Seven Tombs towards Golconda Fort will be diverted to Jamali Darwaza. Vehicles from GHMC Ground and GHMC Island will be routed to Mothi Mahal X Road. Traffic from Bada Bazar will be diverted to GHMC Island, and local traffic from Chota Bazar will be diverted to Mothi Darwaza. Vehicles from Narsingi and Tippu Khan Bridge will be diverted at Ramdevguda Junction.

At Secunderabad Parade Ground, traffic will be diverted at Tivoli Junction towards Brooke Bond and NCC Junction. Movement from Tivoli to Plaza will be restricted between 6 am and 10 am. Residents have been urged to avoid parking on main approach roads and follow signage for smooth flow.