Tremors jolt Telangana's Vikarabad; 3.1 magnitude earthquake recorded

HYDERABAD: Mild tremors were felt in the Vikarabad district of Telangana on Thursday morning for about three seconds. The magnitude of the earthquake was 3.1 and the depth was 10 km, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

The area had witnessed heavy rainfall on Wednesday night. No damage was reported due to the tremors. Tremors were felt in Basireddipalli, Rangapur, and Nyamatnagar villages in Vikarabad district. A minor earthquake of 2.5 magnitude had occurred in the district in February 2024. In 2022 as well, tremors were felt in the Parigi mandal of the district.