Warangal flood-hit families demand permanent housing, slam government over recurring monsoon woes

HANAMKONDA/WARANGAL: A group of women sat outside the rehabilitation centre at Beerannakunta Government High School, sharing their grievances. Meanwhile, a few men had gone back to their flood-hit homes to salvage essential belongings.
When the TNIE visited the centre on Wednesday and spoke with the displaced families, they voiced their struggles and frustrations.
Women and children expressed anguish over the recurring monsoon troubles, blaming the state government and local authorities for their plight. Of the 98 families affected, 45 were temporarily housed at the school. However, the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) later shifted around 1,300 people to 10 rehabilitation centres.
Later, Wardhannapet MLA KR Nagaraju and GWMC Mayor Gundu Sudha Rani visited the Marwadi Hall rehabilitation centre, where displaced residents confronted them, demanding permanent housing. “We cannot keep living like this,” they pleaded, urging the Congress government to provide Indiramma Illu (housing) for slum dwellers immediately.
Y Upendra, a resident of BN Nagar, lamented, “Nothing has changed in our lives. The previous government did nothing, and the current one is no better.” She called on GWMC and state officials to take urgent action — improving drains, roads, and ultimately providing permanent residences for slum residents.
A Rajamma, staying at the centre with her grandchildren, shared her ordeal: “For two nights, we haven’t slept, terrified of poisonous insects around us. All our belongings are lost in the flood. Who will compensate us?”
She also questioned the sporadic visits by ‘unidentified’ officials, stating, “They ask about food, water, and medicines, but what we need is a permanent solution.”
Mayor Gundu Sudha Rani assured the public that the `158 crore Bhadrakali Bund project is underway and would mitigate flooding once completed. She added that GWMC has been divided into zones — covering Wardhannapet, Warangal West, East, and Parkal constituencies — to address stormwater and drainage issues. A Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been submitted to the state government, and legislators will present the proposal to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for approval, she said.