Warangal flood-hit families demand permanent housing, slam government over recurring monsoon woes

HANAMKONDA/WARANGAL: A group of women sat outside the rehabilitation centre at Beerannakunta Government High School, sharing their grievances. Meanwhile, a few men had gone back to their flood-hit homes to salvage essential belongings.

When the TNIE visited the centre on Wednesday and spoke with the displaced families, they voiced their struggles and frustrations.

Women and children expressed anguish over the recurring monsoon troubles, blaming the state government and local authorities for their plight. Of the 98 families affected, 45 were temporarily housed at the school. However, the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) later shifted around 1,300 people to 10 rehabilitation centres.

Later, Wardhannapet MLA KR Nagaraju and GWMC Mayor Gundu Sudha Rani visited the Marwadi Hall rehabilitation centre, where displaced residents confronted them, demanding permanent housing. “We cannot keep living like this,” they pleaded, urging the Congress government to provide Indiramma Illu (housing) for slum dwellers immediately.