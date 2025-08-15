Interstate cattle-smuggling racket busted, nine arrested in Telangana

ADILABAD: Nirmal police have arrested nine members of an interstate gang slaughtering cattle in the district and smuggling the meat to Ajmer in Rajasthan.

According to Nirmal SP Dr G Janaki Sharmila, the group allegedly procured cattle from farmers along the Nirmal–Nanded border, sedated them with anaesthetic injections before slaughtering them and transporting the beef for sale in Maharashtra.

The gang was led by Syed Sohail from Nanded, Maharashtra, who is said to have recruited about 40 people.

Police said the accused operated from a large garage in Nanded where they modified vehicles, including Innovas and Boleros, to facilitate the cattle smuggling racket. Khalid from Bhainsa allegedly supplied the drugs used to sedate the animals.

CCTV footage from Mudhole recently captured an attempted theft of cattle, leading to the arrest of one suspect.