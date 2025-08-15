KTR blames Congress government’s ‘chaotic policies’ for deflation, economic crisis

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao alleged that Telangana’s economy is on the verge of collapse as inflation in the state has been negative for two consecutive months.

In a press statement issued here on Thursday, Rama Rao claimed that the state, which became a role model for the entire nation under KCR’s nine-year rule, has been economically crippled by the Congress government.

The BRS leader squarely blamed the “chaotic economic policies” of the Congress government led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for this “dismal state of affairs”. Rama Rao pointed out that, for the first time in Telangana’s history, inflation was recorded in the negative during the months of June and July.

In July, the state’s inflation stood at -0.44%, while the national average was +2.10%. In June, Telangana recorded -0.93% compared to the national average of +1.55%. He noted that deflation is even more severe in rural areas.

The BRS leader opined that a fall in inflation is not always a positive sign; in this case, it is a dangerous indicator for the state’s economy. People are spending only on essentials, while business, trade and industrial activities have come to a standstill, he said.