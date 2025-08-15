Man gets death by hanging for rape, murder of minor in Telangana

NALGONDA: A fast-track court for POCSO Act cases at Nalgonda on Thursday sentenced 34-year-old Md Mukarram to death by hanging for the rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl on April 28, 2013.

According to the prosecution, Mukarram, a butcher from Nalgonda town, coerced the victim into his home on that fateful day, raped and murdered her, and dumped the body into a nearby nala.

The court held the accused guilty of offences punishable under Sections 376-A, 302, and 201 of the IPC and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012. Accordingly, he was convicted under Section 235(2) of the CrPC for the said offences. Besides the death sentence, the convict was fined a total of Rs 1,10,000 which would have to be paid to the mother of the victim.

According to the chargesheet, the heinous crime occurred on April 28, 2013 at Hyderkhanguda street in Nalgonda. The victim, a Class VI student, had gone to meet her friend when the atrocity was committed.

Victim’s body dumped into a nala

According to the chargesheet, the victim informed her mother that she was going to a friend’s house. Her mother handed over a few packets of tea powder in a bag and asked her to sell them after visiting her friend.

Seeing the victim near his house, Mukarram called her inside on the pretext of purchasing the tea powder. As soon as she stepped inside, he shut her mouth, dragged her into a bedroom situated at the rear side of the house, tied her hands with a rope, used her chunni to gag her, the chargesheet said.

When she resisted him, he hit her on her cheeks, face and on the chest and raped her.

Fearing that the victim would inform the matter to her parents, he strangulated the victim with her chunni. Later that night, he dumped the body and the tea packets into the nearby nala.