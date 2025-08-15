Newly allotted Indiramma houses turn into struggle for survival

HHANAMKONDA : Just days after moving into their new double-bedroom homes, the beneficiaries of 592 newly constructed houses under the Indiramma scheme in the Balasamudram area of Hanamkonda town find themselves grappling with hardships.

Upon settling in, residents were dismayed to discover the absence of basic amenities such as electricity, drinking water, and proper drainage systems.

With no water connections available, many have been forced to depend on paid water sources and make do with inadequate public toilets nearby. The troubling situation has driven some to resort to illegal power connections from adjacent poles.

G Lakshmi, one of the beneficiaries, shared her concerns with TNIE, stating that the lack of facilities has left several families without a safe place to sleep, prompting them to seek refuge at relatives’ homes.

The situation has also raised safety alarms, as dark corners of the new houses have become a haven for snakes and venomous insects at night, creating a hazardous environment for residents.

Appeals for rectification have been directed to Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy and other local officials, demanding urgent action on the provision of power, water, and drainage connections.

Another beneficiary, A Nagalakshmi, expressed her frustration over the inadequate response from the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC), which, despite supplying water through tankers after persistent requests, has yet to address the pressing issue of drainage. This shortfall is particularly burdensome for women, who face significant challenges at night without access to toilets.