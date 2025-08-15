Rains trigger surge in seasonal infections in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The almost incessant rains have led to a sharp rise in seasonal illnesses, with respiratory tract infections, viral fever, dengue, and acute gastroenteritis affecting a large number of people in the city.

Over the past two weeks, outpatient cases with flu-like symptoms such as fever, nausea, cold, cough, and body pain have nearly doubled, and numbers are expected to climb further. Doctors have noted an increase in upper respiratory tract infections, particularly among children aged 11–14, and lung infections in people aged 60 and above.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr Shiva Raju K, Head of the Medicine department at KIMS hospital, said “Most cases involve flu-like illnesses and respiratory tract infections, followed by dengue and acute gastroenteritis caused by food poisoning. While most patients are treated on an outpatient basis, some dengue cases require hospitalisation due to low platelet counts. Recovery from flu-like illnesses is taking up to a week.

On average, the hospital is seeing five to six flu-like infection cases and three to four dengue cases each day, along with rising numbers of viral and bacterial gastroenteritis. Typhoid cases are also increasing, he said, stressing the importance of preventing food and water contamination.”

Doctors have advised that people with co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, or a smoking history should be extra cautious, particularly with respiratory tract infections.

Dr Rahul Chirag, senior consultant in Internal Medicine at Care Hospitals, recommended that high-risk individuals consult a doctor within 48 hours of symptoms appearing, as antiviral treatments are most effective during this period.