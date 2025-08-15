Telangana govt diverting urea supplied by Centre, alleges Ramchander

HYDERABAD: BJP state chief N Ramchander Rao on Thursday accused the state government of diverting urea which he claimed the Centre disbursed to Telangana, and demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter.

Addressing the media on Thursday after participating in the Har Ghar Tiranga rally at Necklace Road, Ramchander Rao said the Centre had allocated and supplied urea as per state requirements, even increasing the quantity compared to last year.

He alleged that the ruling Congress had diverted urea instead of transporting it to fertiliser shops.

Ramchander Rao demanded that the state government either conduct a probe into the shortage or allow a Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry.

He claimed the shortage was artificially created and criticised the BRS party’s statements on the matter.

Meanwhile, the state BJP president said that in Telangana alone, the national flag would be hoisted at 40 lakh homes as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga programme, which he described as an initiative to promote unity, integrity and patriotism.