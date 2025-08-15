Telangana revises fees for special vehicle registration numbers, introduces online bidding

HYDERABAD: The Transport department issued a preliminary notification proposing amendments to Rule 81 of the Telangana Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, revising the process and fees for reserving special vehicle registration numbers.

As per GO Ms No 54 of the Transport, Roads & Buildings department, vehicle owners can apply online through the Transport department portal to reserve specific registration numbers.

The government has introduced a revised fee structure for popular numbers, starting from Rs 1.5 lakh for ‘9999’, Rs 1 lakh for ‘1’, ‘9’ and ‘6666’, Rs 50,000 for ‘99’, ‘999’, ‘3333’, ‘4444’, ‘5555’ and ‘7777’, Rs 40,000, Rs 30,000 and Rs 20,000 for various other sought-after combinations, and Rs 6,000 for other numbers, with Rs 3,000 applicable for two-wheelers. Any current running number in sequence can be reserved for Rs 2,000.