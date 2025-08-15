Telangana revises fees for special vehicle registration numbers, introduces online bidding

HYDERABAD: The Transport department issued a preliminary notification proposing amendments to Rule 81 of the Telangana Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, revising the process and fees for reserving special vehicle registration numbers.
As per GO Ms No 54 of the Transport, Roads & Buildings department, vehicle owners can apply online through the Transport department portal to reserve specific registration numbers.
The government has introduced a revised fee structure for popular numbers, starting from Rs 1.5 lakh for ‘9999’, Rs 1 lakh for ‘1’, ‘9’ and ‘6666’, Rs 50,000 for ‘99’, ‘999’, ‘3333’, ‘4444’, ‘5555’ and ‘7777’, Rs 40,000, Rs 30,000 and Rs 20,000 for various other sought-after combinations, and Rs 6,000 for other numbers, with Rs 3,000 applicable for two-wheelers. Any current running number in sequence can be reserved for Rs 2,000.
If multiple applications are received for the same number, an online bidding process will be conducted between 2 pm and 4 pm on the same day, with the number going to the highest bidder. Unsuccessful bidders will have 10% of their reservation fee retained, and the bid amount cannot be lower than the prescribed minimum fee. Reserved numbers must be registered within 15 days, failing which the reservation will be cancelled and re-notified.
The public has 30 days from the notification date to submit objections or suggestions to the special chief secretary, through the transport commissioner. Under the proposal, applications for reserving special numbers must be submitted through the Transport department portal (www.transport.telangana.gov.in) between 8 am and 1 pm. No in-person applications will be accepted.
The Transport department has invited the public to send their feedback to the Special Chief Secretary through the Transport Commissioner within the stipulated period before finalising the rules.