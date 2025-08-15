Traffic curbs for ISKCON procession on August 16

HYDERABAD: In view of the Lord Sri Krishna Janmashtami Mahotsava being organised by the ISKCON temple authorities on August 16 at the ISKCON temple at Abids, certain traffic restrictions and diversions will be in place from 4 am to 11 pm.

Traffic from Gunfoundry and Tilak Road Junction towards Nampally Station Road will be diverted at GPO Junction towards MJ Market. Vehicles from Jambagh Road and SA Bazar Mosque heading towards GPO Junction will be diverted at MJ Market towards Gandhi Bhavan and Chapel Road.

Traffic from Nampally towards Bank Street Koti will be allowed as usual via HP Petrol Pump, turning left into ACB Lane, Yusuf & Company, Troop Bazar and Koti Bank Street.

Vehicles from the BJP state office will not be permitted towards Abids but will be diverted towards MJ Market Road. Commuters have been advised to avoid these junctions.

In case of an emergency, they may contact the traffic helpline on 9010203626 for assistance.