BRS leader Kavitha meets KCR ahead of trip to US

SIDDIPET: BRS MLC and Telangana Jagruti founder-president K Kavitha met her father and former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao at his Erravalli farmhouse on Friday afternoon.

According to sources, Kavitha was accompanied by her husband and younger son Arya. She reportedly visited the farmhouse to seek KCR’s blessings for Arya, who is set to leave for the US for higher studies.

It may be mentioned here that Kavitha had ruffled a few feathers within the BRS by openly criticising the pink party leaders, especially after a letter she reportedly wrote to the BRS chief was allegedly leaked to the media. This is only her second meeting with her father since her outburst against BRS leaders.

Earlier, she visited KCR’s farmhouse the day he appeared before the Commission of Inquiry on KLIS project.

Meanwhile, party sources revealed that Kavitha, along with her son, will be travelling to the US, where she is likely to stay for 15 days.

The MLC, who is facing charges for her alleged role in the Delhi liquor scam case, is believed to have obtained permission from the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi to travel abroad.

According to sources, former minister T Harish Rao, ex-MP B Vinod Kumar and a few other BRS leaders also met KCR during the day to discuss party’s internal matters.