Centre’s nod soon for Future City-Bandar port connectivity: CM Revanth Reddy

Restructuring of debts

Accusing the previous BRS government of borrowing at a high interest rate of 11.5% for a short term of 12 years for the Kaleshwaram project, Revanth said his government had already spent `29,000 crore servicing these loans. He claimed that every rupee spent on Kaleshwaram was yielding only 42 paise in returns.

“During all my visits to Delhi, I have requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to restructure the state’s debts at lower interest rates. In the first phase, the Centre restructured `26,000 crore for 35 years at 7.5% interest. I am now urging the Centre to restructure `2 lakh crore for 35 to 40 years at the same interest rate,” he said.

He pointed out that Andhra Pradesh has six airports, while Telangana has only one. “Those who claim to have read 80,000 books never recognised the need for a second airport in the state. I have secured permissions for Warangal and Adilabad airports,” he said, again stressing the need to seek approvals and funds from Delhi.

Appealing to realtors not to believe rumours, he said: “Some people are calling Future City a ‘Four Brothers City’. You are all my brothers; I am designing it for your benefit. I don’t care about others’ comments.”

He recalled that when YS Rajasekhara Reddy planned the ORR, some likened it to an anaconda, and when N Chandrababu Naidu proposed HITEC City, allegations were made that it was for land dealings. He admitted that some would benefit wherever development happens.

Policy without paralysis

He assured that despite political differences or changes in government, the state’s core development policy would remain unchanged. “Policy without paralysis is my motto. The development initiated from Nedurumalli Janardhan Reddy to Chandrababu Naidu to YS Rajasekhara Reddy has helped Hyderabad grow into a global city,” he said.

“Telangana has a rich culture. We will not compromise on development despite political differences. If anyone wants to settle scores with me personally, I will deal with them — but not at the cost of the state’s development. My government will encourage investment and progress,” he said.

He cautioned investors that political parties or leaders may have their own agendas, and that individuals from certain families, castes, or regions might spread falsehoods if they feel sidelined. “Do not believe or spread such lies, as they will obstruct the state’s progress,” he told realtors.

Revanth described himself as a CM with a middle-class mindset and a strong sense of accountability, unlike others who, he alleged, looted and diverted funds abroad. “I may not grant some of your requests like they did, but I will impress you with policies that ultimately benefit people and make Hyderabad one of the top cities in the world,” he said.