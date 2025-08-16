Congress govt borrowed more in 20 months than KCR did in 10 years, says KTR

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday alleged that the debt incurred by the Congress government under Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in the past 20 months was more than the borrowing made by former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s administration over a decade.

“We have a state with strong revenues, but the Congress is incapable of governance,” Rama Rao said after unveiling Praja Yodhudu, a book on BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao written by Mahendra Thotakuri.

He said that during the Covid-19 pandemic, despite the absence of revenue, the BRS government continued welfare schemes such as Rythu Bandhu, Kalyana Lakshmi, pensions and paddy procurement. This, he said, was possible because of “an efficient leader” at the helm.

Rama Rao accused the present chief minister of focusing on raising money and “sending bundles to Delhi” instead of working for the people.

Addressing the Independence Day celebrations at Telangana Bhavan, he criticised the state government over urea shortage, noting that farmers were waiting in long queues for the fertiliser.

“Revanth Reddy has brought back the old Congress days. Independence does not just mean self-governance, but living with self-respect. Under KCR’s leadership, we had that for 10 years. Now, Delhi’s rule has been forced on Telangana,” he said.