Congress govt borrowed more in 20 months than KCR did in 10 years, says KTR

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday alleged that the debt incurred by the Congress government under Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in the past 20 months was more than the borrowing made by former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s administration over a decade.
“We have a state with strong revenues, but the Congress is incapable of governance,” Rama Rao said after unveiling Praja Yodhudu, a book on BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao written by Mahendra Thotakuri.
He said that during the Covid-19 pandemic, despite the absence of revenue, the BRS government continued welfare schemes such as Rythu Bandhu, Kalyana Lakshmi, pensions and paddy procurement. This, he said, was possible because of “an efficient leader” at the helm.
Rama Rao accused the present chief minister of focusing on raising money and “sending bundles to Delhi” instead of working for the people.
Addressing the Independence Day celebrations at Telangana Bhavan, he criticised the state government over urea shortage, noting that farmers were waiting in long queues for the fertiliser.
“Revanth Reddy has brought back the old Congress days. Independence does not just mean self-governance, but living with self-respect. Under KCR’s leadership, we had that for 10 years. Now, Delhi’s rule has been forced on Telangana,” he said.
Revanth govt pushed Telangana into crisis in less than two years: Harish
BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao on Friday accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of burdening the people with increased taxes but uttering lies in the state Assembly. Speaking to reporters at his camp office here, the Siddipet MLA said: “In less than two years, Revanth Reddy’s government has burdened the people with debts and taxes. The
state is already witnessing an economic slowdown as there is deflation for the second consecutive month.” Alleging that the Congress has completely failed in governance, the former minister said: “In July and August, there’s a burden of `2,000 crore on the transport department. This government has increased road tax as well as vehicle registration fees.” Claiming that during the BRS reduced the taxes during its 10-year rule, he said: “But the Congress government is increasing the taxes on one hand and uttering lies on the other. Is this the change you promised,” Harish asked Revanth.