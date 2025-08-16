‘Gift of Vikramaditya’: Eighth copper plates set deciphered

HYDERABAD: The eighth set in a series of nine recently discovered copper plate inscriptions in Kodad village of Suryapet district was examined. The 10-century copper plate, which was issued by Vengi Chalukya king Vikramaditya II, is now preserved at the Heritage department.

The inscription, written in Sanskrit using Telugu script, is dated to Saka 848 (corresponding to February 24, 927 CE, a Saturday), according to Archaeological Survey of India Director (Epigraphy) K Muniratnam Reddy.

It was issued by King Vikramaditya II, son of Chalukya Bhima I and Vijayamahadevi. The royal seal features a boar (Varaha) emblem with the legend “Sri Tribhuvanamkusa.”

The inscription outlines the Chalukya dynasty’s genealogy from Kubja Vishnuvardhana to Vikramaditya II. It notes that the king granted the village of Annasiri in Kondapalli-vishaya as devabhoga, for temple worship, food offerings, and the upkeep of a choultry, in the temple of Bijjeshvara.

It also credits Lokamavva, wife of Gundayya and daughter of Bekana (administrator of Pennatavadi), with constructing the Bijjeshvara temple, where the image was installed by Gunabhushana.

The inscription was engraved by Vinayaditya, son of Birogajjala, and concludes with the words “Vikramaditya dattah,” meaning “Gift of Vikramaditya.” Muniratnam says the discovery adds significant insight into the political and religious history of the Vengi Chalukyas in present-day Telangana.