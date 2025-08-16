Invoking the patriotic spirit without saying a word

KARIMNAGAR: Karimnagar Collector Pamela Satpathy, along with officials of MCK, celebrated Independence Day with speech- and hearing-impaired students.

The collector, together with the students, sang the national anthem at the district police commissionerate using sign language. For the event, the collector and officials underwent 15 days of training to learn how to play the anthem in sign language.

It is notable that deaf and mute people register their grievances in the Prajavani programme at Karimnagar using sign language.

Collector Pamela trained officials in Karimnagar district on the basics of Indian Sign Language through special sessions aimed at understanding the problems and feelings of the disabled and addressing them effectively.

In this seven-day training, officials learned the basics of sign language. The aim was to better understand the requests of deaf and mute individuals and address their problems promptly.