Teams to monitor health, hygiene of TMREIS students

HYDERABAD: In view of the rising incidents of food poisoning in Telangana’s residential schools and the surge in seasonal diseases, the Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) on Friday launched an Integrated Health Monitoring Command and Control Centre at its head office in Nampally to address health and hygiene challenges faced by students.

The Command Centre was inaugurated by Mohammed Faheem Qureshi, vice-chairman and president of TMREIS.

A senior TMREIS officer explained that the centre will operate a 24/7 helpline, integrating various aspects such as health monitoring, mental health programmes, food safety and hygiene, and continuous health education.

Emergency response teams comprising qualified doctors, trained tele-counsellors, nurses, food hygienists, clinical psychologists, paramedical staff, a pharmacy, and an ambulance service will be stationed at the centre to provide round-the-clock health support to all 205 TMREIS schools.

Plans are in place to add more ambulances, at present, one ambulance, equipped with an emergency response team, is available for rapid response to emergencies at schools.