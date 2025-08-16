Teams to monitor health, hygiene of TMREIS students

HYDERABAD: In view of the rising incidents of food poisoning in Telangana’s residential schools and the surge in seasonal diseases, the Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) on Friday launched an Integrated Health Monitoring Command and Control Centre at its head office in Nampally to address health and hygiene challenges faced by students.
The Command Centre was inaugurated by Mohammed Faheem Qureshi, vice-chairman and president of TMREIS.
A senior TMREIS officer explained that the centre will operate a 24/7 helpline, integrating various aspects such as health monitoring, mental health programmes, food safety and hygiene, and continuous health education.
Emergency response teams comprising qualified doctors, trained tele-counsellors, nurses, food hygienists, clinical psychologists, paramedical staff, a pharmacy, and an ambulance service will be stationed at the centre to provide round-the-clock health support to all 205 TMREIS schools.
Plans are in place to add more ambulances, at present, one ambulance, equipped with an emergency response team, is available for rapid response to emergencies at schools.
TMREIS has partnered with Helping Hand Foundation (HHF), a city-based NGO, as its resource partner to manage operations.
Dr M Lavanya, senior clinical psychologist, will head the mental health component, training and supporting voluntary counsellors in all schools.
Public health expert Dr B Chitra will guide the implementation of best practices in health and hygiene across institutions.
Two food hygienists have also been appointed to conduct regular surveillance, train kitchen staff and wardens in food safety practices, and periodically monitor their progress.
A dedicated health monitoring mobile application will link all 205 schools, administrators, doctors, and counselors, providing real-time data on the health status of students and institutions to the head office.
“Our top priority is to eliminate health and hygiene challenges faced by residential schools. This model places equal emphasis on physical and mental health, food safety, and emergency care, thereby creating a safe and nurturing environment for our students,” said B Shafiullah,Secretary TMREIS.