Telangana

Telangana CM attends ‘At Home’ programme, KCR gives it a miss

It may be mentioned here that the former chief minister has not attended any public function since his party’s defeat in the 2023 Assembly elections.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, along with Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, attends the ``At Home function on the occasion of Independence Day at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad on Friday.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, along with Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, attends the ``At Home function on the occasion of Independence Day at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad on Friday.(Photo | Special Arrangement)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy attended the ‘At Home’ programme hosted by Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, marking the 79th Independence Day, at Raj Bhavan here on Friday.

While several other prominent figures from across the political spectrum as well as the judiciary and bureaucracy attended the event, BRS chief and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, K Chandrasekhar Rao, and his party colleagues were conspicuous by their absence.

It may be mentioned here that the former chief minister has not attended any public function since his party’s defeat in the 2023 Assembly elections.

Among those who attended Friday’s programme were Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Aparesh Kumar Singh, State Legislative Council chairperson Gutha Sukender Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, former governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao and Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand.

BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao.
CM A Revanth Reddy
‘At Home’ programme

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com