Telangana CM attends ‘At Home’ programme, KCR gives it a miss

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy attended the ‘At Home’ programme hosted by Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, marking the 79th Independence Day, at Raj Bhavan here on Friday.

While several other prominent figures from across the political spectrum as well as the judiciary and bureaucracy attended the event, BRS chief and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, K Chandrasekhar Rao, and his party colleagues were conspicuous by their absence.

It may be mentioned here that the former chief minister has not attended any public function since his party’s defeat in the 2023 Assembly elections.

Among those who attended Friday’s programme were Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Aparesh Kumar Singh, State Legislative Council chairperson Gutha Sukender Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, former governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao and Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand.