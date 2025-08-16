Yadadri temple sets up e-office, Garuda Trust

NALGONDA: The Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Yadadri simultaneously launched three new initiatives on Friday — the Garuda Trust, the e-office system, and the Yadagiri monthly magazine.

The Garuda Trust will use its revenue for the development of schools and students within the temple’s jurisdiction, as well as for providing medical facilities.

To improve efficiency, the temple has introduced an e-office system, becoming the first temple in the country to do so. With 13 sections and 50 employees handling 92 files daily, delays were common.

The new system aims to address these issues. Additionally, a citizen’s charter will be established to set specific timelines for completing tasks in each section. Endowments Commissioner and Temple Executive Officer S Venkat Rao said these measures will help streamline administrative processes.

The Yadagiri monthly magazine will feature special articles on Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy and the temple’s traditions, as well as information on other temples, tourism spots around Yadadri, and related topics.

The first copy was released by Endowments Minister Konda Surekha, who also inaugurated the e-office system and the Garuda Trust.