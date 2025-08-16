Zero consequential accidents this year: SCR General Manager Sanjay Kumar Srivastava

HYDERABAD: South Central Railway (SCR) celebrated India’s 79th Independence Day with a strong performance report, safety milestones, and ambitious infrastructure projects. Speaking on the occasion, SCR General Manager Sanjay Kumar Srivastava stated that safety remained a top priority, with zero consequential accidents reported this year.

“From April to July, SCR achieved a record gross originating revenue of Rs 6,960 crore, surpassing last year’s Rs 6,894 crore for the same period. Freight loading touched an all-time high of 49 million tonnes, with freight revenue of Rs 4,601 crore and passenger revenue of Rs 1,990 crore from 96 million travellers,” he added.

Stating that the Zone completed 283 km of track renewals, increased speeds to 130 kmph on 364 km, and removed 19 permanent speed restrictions, the GM said that the installation of the indigenous Kavach train protection system has been sanctioned for over 70% of the network, with major signalling and level-crossing safety upgrades underway.