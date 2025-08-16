Zero consequential accidents this year: SCR General Manager Sanjay Kumar Srivastava

HYDERABAD: South Central Railway (SCR) celebrated India’s 79th Independence Day with a strong performance report, safety milestones, and ambitious infrastructure projects. Speaking on the occasion, SCR General Manager Sanjay Kumar Srivastava stated that safety remained a top priority, with zero consequential accidents reported this year.
“From April to July, SCR achieved a record gross originating revenue of Rs 6,960 crore, surpassing last year’s Rs 6,894 crore for the same period. Freight loading touched an all-time high of 49 million tonnes, with freight revenue of Rs 4,601 crore and passenger revenue of Rs 1,990 crore from 96 million travellers,” he added.
Stating that the Zone completed 283 km of track renewals, increased speeds to 130 kmph on 364 km, and removed 19 permanent speed restrictions, the GM said that the installation of the indigenous Kavach train protection system has been sanctioned for over 70% of the network, with major signalling and level-crossing safety upgrades underway.
“SCR also focused on infrastructure, aiming to complete key doubling and tripling projects by March 2026. The Kazipet Rail Coach Factory, inspected by the Railway Minister, is on track to begin production by the end of 2026,” he said.
The general manager said that to cater to the additional rush of passengers during holiday season, SCR has operated 1,117 special train services and attached 128 extra coaches to the existing train services, thereby providing additional travel facility. SCR is ahead in taking rapid strides in the field of energy conservation; solar rooftop plants to the tune of 1,158 KWP have been commissioned during the current fiscal year taking the total solar plants of the zone to 14.5 MWP capacity, he added.
He praised the workforce’s dedication, trade union cooperation, and contributions from the SCR Women’s Welfare Organisation, sports associations, and cultural bodies. He urged all employees to continue working as a united team.