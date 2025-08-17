AIIMS-Bibinagar grapples with shortage of doctors

HYDERABAD: The state’s premier health institution, AIIMS-Bibinagar, established in 2019 and run by the Centre, continues to grapple with a severe shortage of both teaching and non-teaching staff for the past four years.
According to information shared by Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare Prataprao Jadhav during the Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha, more than 50 of the 183 sanctioned teaching posts have remained vacant since 2022. The vacancies stood at 82 in 2022–23, 74 in 2023–24, 62 in 2024–25, and 50 in 2025–26.
The non-teaching sector has also been hit hard, with over 450 sanctioned posts remaining unfilled between 2022 and 2024. Recruitment has consistently fallen short of sanctioned strength: In 2022, only 297 of 971 sanctioned non-teaching posts were filled; in 2023, only 428 of 1,366 posts were filled and 899 of 1,374 in 2024 and only 902 posts were filled, leaving 472 vacancies in 2025.
The minister further revealed that 19 faculty members resigned from AIIMS-Bibinagar between 2022 and 2024, citing professional and personal reasons.
To address the shortage, Jadhav said a Standing Selection Committee had been constituted in every AIIMS, as per the provisions of the AIIMS Act, to expedite recruitment of faculty. In addition, provisions have been made to engage retired faculty at the level of professor, additional professor, and associate professor from Institutes of National Importance (INIs) and government medical colleges on contract until the age of 70.
The ministry has also introduced a Visiting Faculty Scheme, enabling professors, additional professors, and associate professors working in government institutions in India and abroad to serve as visiting faculty at AIIMS-Bibinagar.
On the recruitment front, AIIMS Delhi conducts the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) for nursing officers, the Common Recruitment Examination (CRE) for Group B and C non-faculty positions, the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) for junior residents, and the Institute of National Importance Super Speciality (INI-SS) exam for senior residents across various AIIMS campuses, the minister added.