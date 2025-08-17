AIIMS-Bibinagar grapples with shortage of doctors

HYDERABAD: The state’s premier health institution, AIIMS-Bibinagar, established in 2019 and run by the Centre, continues to grapple with a severe shortage of both teaching and non-teaching staff for the past four years.

According to information shared by Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare Prataprao Jadhav during the Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha, more than 50 of the 183 sanctioned teaching posts have remained vacant since 2022. The vacancies stood at 82 in 2022–23, 74 in 2023–24, 62 in 2024–25, and 50 in 2025–26.

The non-teaching sector has also been hit hard, with over 450 sanctioned posts remaining unfilled between 2022 and 2024. Recruitment has consistently fallen short of sanctioned strength: In 2022, only 297 of 971 sanctioned non-teaching posts were filled; in 2023, only 428 of 1,366 posts were filled and 899 of 1,374 in 2024 and only 902 posts were filled, leaving 472 vacancies in 2025.