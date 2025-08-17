BJP leaders pay tributes to Vajpayee on death anniversary

HYDERABAD: BJP state president N Ramchander Rao, Union minister G Kishan Reddy and others paid rich tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary at the party’s state headquarters here on Saturday.

The leaders hailed Vajpayee’s visionary leadership, recalling that his government laid the foundation for India’s rise as a global power, both economically and strategically.

Ramchander Rao credited Vajpayee’s tenure for landmark infrastructure projects such as the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana and the Golden Quadrilateral project, which gave a major boost to connectivity and development.

He also noted that Vajpayee’s government faced international sanctions after the Pokhran nuclear tests but stood firm in safeguarding national interest. He further highlighted reforms in the supply and export system of essential food grains like rice and wheat introduced during Vajpayee’s rule.

Rao recalled that Vajpayee’s birthday is observed every year as “Good Governance Day” by the government and the BJP, in recognition of his ethical and effective administration, which he described as a “golden age” in Indian history.