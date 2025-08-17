Five-year-old boy assaulted, murdered in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Uppal police, searching for a five-year-old boy who had gone missing, found his body, assaulted and strangled in the bushes at Ramanthapur. The boy was allegedly kidnapped on August 12, sexually assaulted and killed by one 19-year-old Shams Qamar, a native of Bihar.

According to police, Qamar lured the child with the promise of buying him biscuits, took him to nearby bushes where he assaulted him. Fearing the boy would reveal the incident, he strangled him with a wire and smothered him to death.

The boy’s father reported his son missing around 3.30 pm on August 12, following which police searched the area and reviewed CCTV footage. The footage showed the child being led away by a man.

Qamar, who worked at the same timber depot as the complainant, was identified and arrested on Friday evening. During questioning, he confessed to the crime, police said.