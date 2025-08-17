I will use power for welfare, not for revenge on rivals: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday made it clear that he would use power for the development and welfare of the people, not to take revenge on those who troubled him during his days in the opposition. He reiterated his commitment to transforming Telangana into a $3 trillion economy by 2047 while remaining active in politics.
The chief minister was speaking at the release of the book ‘Hasita Bashpalu’, authored by former lecturer Sri Ram and published by noted poet and writer Andesree, in Hyderabad.
Addressing the gathering, Revanth Reddy said: “Many people tell me that I now have an opportunity to take revenge on those who created hurdles for me in the past. But I want to make it clear — I will not treat anyone as an enemy. To be treated as an enemy, one must have that stature. I come from a humble agricultural family, and since 2006, I have served as ZPTC, MLC, two-time MLA, one-time MP, and now chief minister.
The people of Telangana have given me this opportunity. If I misuse it for personal vendetta instead of public welfare, I will be a fool. I believe in karma — those who commit wrong will face consequences. As chief minister, I am performing my duties with full responsibility.”
Indirectly referring to former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, he remarked: “With the greed to become a national leader, he lost what he already had here.”
Targeting KCR’s family, Revanth Reddy said: “Real Telangana agitators sacrificed everything for the movement. But those who claim to be the sole agitators ended up with farmhouses and thousands of crores. Poets like Guda Anjanna, Dasharathi, Kaloji, Andesree, Gaddar, Goreti Venkanna and many others drew inspiration from Telangana’s struggles and gave their all for justice, equality, and people’s freedom. True agitators never boasted about their sacrifices, just like Andesree.”
Responding to criticism about his government’s performance, he said some people point to buildings like the new Secretariat built during KCR’s tenure and ask what I achieved in 20 months. “I brought delegates from 109 countries for the Miss World competition, where they sang ‘Jaya Jaya Hey Telangana,’ written by a humble mason, and paid tribute to Telangana Talli. Is that not an achievement? Some boast of painted buildings and call it the Telangana model. I am against such superficial development. True development lies in giving dignity to people — through Indiramma houses, superfine rice, and ration cards.”