I will use power for welfare, not for revenge on rivals: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday made it clear that he would use power for the development and welfare of the people, not to take revenge on those who troubled him during his days in the opposition. He reiterated his commitment to transforming Telangana into a $3 trillion economy by 2047 while remaining active in politics.

The chief minister was speaking at the release of the book ‘Hasita Bashpalu’, authored by former lecturer Sri Ram and published by noted poet and writer Andesree, in Hyderabad.

Addressing the gathering, Revanth Reddy said: “Many people tell me that I now have an opportunity to take revenge on those who created hurdles for me in the past. But I want to make it clear — I will not treat anyone as an enemy. To be treated as an enemy, one must have that stature. I come from a humble agricultural family, and since 2006, I have served as ZPTC, MLC, two-time MLA, one-time MP, and now chief minister.

The people of Telangana have given me this opportunity. If I misuse it for personal vendetta instead of public welfare, I will be a fool. I believe in karma — those who commit wrong will face consequences. As chief minister, I am performing my duties with full responsibility.”

Indirectly referring to former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, he remarked: “With the greed to become a national leader, he lost what he already had here.”