Slum development to be Congress’ Jubilee Hills byelection plank

HYDERABAD: With the Jubilee Hills by-election fast approaching, the Congress has stepped up its preparations, projecting slum development and urban transformation as its key electoral plank. The ruling party aims to leverage the development narrative to consolidate its base in the Greater Hyderabad region.

On Saturday, senior Congress leader and Hyderabad district in-charge minister Ponnam Prabhakar, along with minister Thummala Nageshwar Rao and TPCC working president Mohammed Azharuddin, held a crucial preparatory meeting at Vengal Rao Nagar division with booth in-charges, corporators, and local leaders.

The meeting also saw the participation of corporation chairpersons Anil Eravarthi, Janga Raghava Reddy, Royal Nageshwar Rao, Gutta Amit Reddy, and several other leaders.

The session carried added weight as Mohammed Azharuddin is widely tipped to be the party’s candidate for the by-election, which was necessitated by the sudden demise of sitting MLA Maganti Gopinath.