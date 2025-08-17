Telangana govt misusing RERA, HYDRAA, alleges Dasoju

HYDERABAD: BRS MLC Dasoju Sravan on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, alleging that the government was collecting ‘RR tax’ for granting permissions and was misusing institutions like RERA and HYDRAA.

Addressing a press conference at the BRS headquarters in Banjara Hills, Sravan alleged that the chief minister remained indifferent to the functioning of the GHMC and HMDA, even as thousands of files seeking approvals continue to remain pending in both departments.

Sravan said Revanth Reddy wears belt, watch, and shoes worth lakhs of rupees and still calls himself a common man. He accused the CM of having a ‘feudal mentality’ and warned that his proposal to increase land registration charges would severely impact the infrastructure and real estate sectors.

The MLC further questioned why Revanth Reddy repeatedly praises his ‘Raja Guru’ and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, while refusing to acknowledge the ‘visionary leadershi’ of former CM K Chandrashekar Rao and former minister K T Rama Rao.

He alleged that Hyderabad, the ‘revenue engine of Telangana,’ was being pushed into decline by the government.