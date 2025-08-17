ZRUCC meeting likely to discuss revision of MMTS timings in city

HYDERABAD: Several passenger-related proposals are set to be discussed at the 76th Zonal Railway Users Consultative Committee (ZRUCC) meeting on September 3 at Rail Nilayam. The meeting to be chaired by the General Manager, includes 37 members, and 10 parliamentarians, to deliberate on service improvements.

Speaking to TNIE, ZRUCC member and Long Trains & MMTS Travellers Association President Noor Ahmed Ali has urged revision of MMTS timings, pointing out that three Medchal–Falaknuma services (47251, 47241, 47185) run between 1.20 pm and 2.15 pm, inconvenient for office-goers and students. There is a seven-hour gap between the 8.40 am Medchal–Secunderabad service (47233) and the next train at 3.30 pm, seeking improved frequency, he said.

Noor Ahmed Ali proposed an early morning MMTS between Medchal and Falaknuma to connect passengers to trains like the KCG–YPR Vande Bharat, Madurai Weekly Superfast Express, and Murdeshwar Superfast Express, departing Kacheguda between 5.45 am and 6.05 am. He also suggested an evening Medchal–Kacheguda link for travellers boarding the Ashokapuram and Venkatadri Expresses (7.05 pm–8.05 pm).

Another key proposal seeks express train halts at Malkajgiri station, being developed at a cost of Rs 28 crore. Ali said halts for trains such as the Kacheguda–Barmer Express, Rayalaseema Express, Devagiri Express, and AP Sampark Kranti would decongest Secunderabad and Kacheguda, while reducing delays.

He also recommended extending the Kacheguda–Kurnool City Tungabhadra Express to Medchal, citing benefits for commuters from Bolarum, Medchal, and Malkajgiri working in Shadnagar, Mahbubnagar.