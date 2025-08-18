Amid stray dog row, 24 puppies in Hyderabad find loving home

HYDERABAD: On Sunday morning, Jalagam Vengal Rao Park looked different. Instead of morning walkers, the lawns were filled with tiny Indie puppies, wagging their tails nervously inside makeshift enclosures.

Families bent down to pet them, some already imagining life with a new four-legged member. This unusual scene was Hyderabad’s way of responding to the Supreme Court’s recent ruling on stray dogs.

The court had ordered that street dogs be moved into shelters — a judgment that sparked debate across India. Some saw it as a step toward safety, others feared it was impractical and even harmful. In Hyderabad, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) decided to turn the ruling into an opportunity.

It held the “Indie Puppy Adoption Mela”, asking citizens to give these dogs homes rather than see them confined. The tagline was simple: “Be a hero. Adopt, don’t stop.” Of the 39 dogs that were kept for adoption, 24 of them got safe homes and a family.

“This initiative has been going on for five years. And in all these five years, around 3,027 puppies have been adopted,” Chief Veterinary Officer, GHMC, Abdul Vakeel told TNIE.