Amid stray dog row, 24 puppies in Hyderabad find loving home

HYDERABAD: On Sunday morning, Jalagam Vengal Rao Park looked different. Instead of morning walkers, the lawns were filled with tiny Indie puppies, wagging their tails nervously inside makeshift enclosures.
Families bent down to pet them, some already imagining life with a new four-legged member. This unusual scene was Hyderabad’s way of responding to the Supreme Court’s recent ruling on stray dogs.
The court had ordered that street dogs be moved into shelters — a judgment that sparked debate across India. Some saw it as a step toward safety, others feared it was impractical and even harmful. In Hyderabad, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) decided to turn the ruling into an opportunity.
It held the “Indie Puppy Adoption Mela”, asking citizens to give these dogs homes rather than see them confined. The tagline was simple: “Be a hero. Adopt, don’t stop.” Of the 39 dogs that were kept for adoption, 24 of them got safe homes and a family.
“This initiative has been going on for five years. And in all these five years, around 3,027 puppies have been adopted,” Chief Veterinary Officer, GHMC, Abdul Vakeel told TNIE.
Dog adopters on cloud nine
Among the adopters was Shivani. Naming the puppy she adopted “Double-ka-Meetha,” she said, “We’ve been planning to get a dog for a long time. But in the back of my mind, because we have a Pomeranian and a Dachshund, and we’ve had pets in my family for a long time, we knew we wanted a Lab.
But honestly, the Supreme Court judgment actually made me think, ‘Yeah, why not?’ Whenever we used to look at puppies on the side of the road, I always felt the urge to take one home.
When my husband got a notification that there was something on the same lines going on, I really felt I should go and see. But when I came here, I saw so many little lives. They are scared and look at you with so much innocence and love. If I can give one puppy that loving home, I’ll be happy.”
An excited adopter, Rama, said: “Be local, pukka local. Adopt Indian breeds.”
Elsewhere in the park, veterinarian Venkatesh, who also feeds community dogs, explained why he adopted. “Adopting Indian street dogs is important. One, because there are so many of them on the streets. Two, they are extremely hardy dogs.
Three, breed dogs are not hardy; they have congenital problems and are treated badly. We need to shift that thought process to adopting Indian dogs. They are healthier and just as friendly and loving as breed dogs. This is a wonderful initiative by GHMC.”
Even amid the joy of adoption, some worried about the Supreme Court’s direction. A pet parent, Anandi, who already has three dogs, told TNIE: “The SC ruling could create more problems than it solves. I don’t think that’s a well-thought-out ruling.
One, we don’t have shelters. Two, like I said, this problem will not be solved because the moment you remove dogs from Delhi, dogs from the periphery will enter, and the chances of the virus spreading would increase. What we need is for feeders and caretakers to work with the government. We will slowly but surely reduce the population.”
Chief Veterinary Officer Abdul Vakeel stressed the strengths of Indian breeds and explained the city’s larger plan. Speaking to this newspaper, he said: “We promote Indian breeds. People purchasing other breeds are abandoning their own. Indie breeds are disease-resistant and very friendly.
Most people who know their qualities are definitely here. Additionally, by adopting the Indie breed, we are reducing the population of dogs on the street. They can go into a safe home and get sterilised at a proper age. We’ll be monitoring them. We’ll be calling them and getting a report.”
Talking about what happens after adoption, the CVO added: “Once the puppy turns 6 months, we will call the adopters and ask them to get the dog sterilised, which will be free. They can also get anti-rabies vaccines and deworming medicines. The GHMC has around 85% sterilisation, and this has not been achieved anywhere in India.”
Commissioner RV Karnan, who inaugurated the mela alongside Zonal Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi, handed the first puppy to a new adopter. “Adopted desi puppies should be embraced as cherished members of the family during the grand Indy Puppy Mela.”