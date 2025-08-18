Five dead, four injured as temple chariot hits power line during Shobha Yatra in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Five persons were reportedly electrocuted and four others injured during the Sri Krishna Shobha Yatra at Ramanthapur, under Uppal police limits, on Sunday night.

The mishap reportedly occurred when a halted chariot was being pushed forward and came in contact with overhead power lines. The deceased were identified as Krishna (21), Srikanth Reddy (35), Suresh Yadav (34), Rudra Vikas (39), and Rajendra Reddy (45).

According to the police, as the Sri Krishna Shobha Yatra procession was reaching its conclusion, a vehicle carrying the temple chariot came to a halt. Around ten devotees attempted to push the chariot forward when overhead electricity wires came in contact with the chariot, resulting in a fatal electrocution.

The injured were shifted to a local Hospital, with some later moved to other facilities. Police shifted the bodies to Gandhi Hospital for post mortem and are investigating the case. Further details are awaited.