Hyderabad man loses Rs 2.3 crore in investment fraud

HYDERABAD: A Hyderabad-based private employee lost Rs 2.36 crore in an investment fraud perpetrated by a trading platform. In his complaint to Rachakonda cybercrime police in July this year, the victim mentioned that he had been looking for AI-based trading platforms and was duped after being added to a WhatsApp group.

The 52-year-old was added to Shoonya group, run by one Sarvjeet Singh Virk and his team member, Swetha.

The group reportedly provided stock recommendations, trade ideas, stock tips, and training. Based on the recommendations, the victim downloaded an app and started investing in it.

Initially, he invested small amounts, which were reflected on the app. Enticed by the profits, the victim began investing huge sums in IPOs and other stocks. However, when he attempted to withdraw the money, the platform asked him to pay an additional amount, citing various reasons.

He later realised that he had been cheated: “I invested an amount of Rs 2,36,40,000 in transactions and received zero returns. I lost the total amount,” he told the police.

Cyber crooks dupe man of Rs 41,000

Jagtial: Cybercriminals duped a resident of Jagtial of Rs 41,000 after luring him with an increased credit limit on his Ratnakar Bank Limited credit card. Posing as bank officials, the crooks shared a link with the victim. Upon clicking the link, the victim lost the amount. After realising that he had been defrauded, the victim tried calling them, but they were unresponsive. On Saturday, he lodged a complaint with Jagtial police