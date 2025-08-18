I will switch on Kaleshwaram project pumps if govt fails to do so: Harish

SIDDIPET: Former minister and MLA T Harish Rao on Sunday warned the state government that if it does not switch on the Kaleshwaram project’s pumps to fill reservoirs with Godavari water, he will do it himself — along with thousands of farmers.

He lashed out at the government for its “criminal intent” in failing to impound Godavari floodwaters, leaving farmers without water. The state could have operated the pumps to lift Godavari water at a rate of 2 tmcft per day, as there was no shortage of power. He pointed out that 42 million units of hydroelectric power had been generated at Jurala, Srisailam, and Nagarjunasagar projects.

Speaking to reporters at his camp office here, the BRS leader said his party would not remain a mute spectator while Godavari water flows unused into the sea. He urged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to immediately store the floodwaters and stop playing “dirty politics,” stressing that farmers’ interests should override politics.

Harish Rao questioned whether Revanth was deliberately keeping the pumps off, recalling the CM’s earlier statement that filling the barrages could lead to their collapse.

Stressing that his concerns were for farmers, not politics, Harish Rao — former irrigation minister — explained his understanding of the Kaleshwaram system and demanded immediate activation of the pumps. He suggested that by operating the Nandi Medaram pumps, 2 tmcft of water could be transferred daily to Mid Manair.