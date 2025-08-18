IT minister to launch AI Champions workshop today

HYDERABAD: The state government will launch one of India's largest Artificial Intelligence (AI) skilling programmes for governance, aimed at training over 180 nominated officers from various departments. The AI Champions & Catalysts Workshop, to be organised at the Dr MCR HRD Institute in Hyderabad, will be inaugurated by IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Monday.

The programme, designed by the Emerging Technologies Wing of the ITE&C Department in collaboration with the Wadhwani Centre for Government Digital Transformation (WGDT), is being positioned as a first-of-its-kind effort to institutionalise AI readiness across the state's governance ecosystem.

The three-day in-person training sessions will be held at the Dr MCR HRD Institute from 10.30 am to 4.00 pm in three cohorts: cohort 1 (August 18 to 20), cohort 2 (September 1 to 3) and cohort 3 (September 8 to 10).