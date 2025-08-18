Lack of wardens and teachers cripples Telangana residential schools

HYDERABAD: Students and teachers have raised serious concerns over the functioning of several Telangana residential schools, including those under the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGSWREIS), Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Society (TTWREIS), Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS), and Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS), which are operating without wardens and regular subject teachers.

Currently, more than 1,000 teacher posts remain vacant across 1,023 residential institutions.

Over 600 schools are also functioning from rented buildings, adding to the infrastructure crisis. Teachers noted that revised timings—8:00 am to 4:30 pm instead of the earlier 9:00 am to 4:00 pm—leave students without proper breaks. The absence of wardens has further burdened teachers, who are forced to take up supervisory duties. Monitoring, they added, remains weak as most schools are located in remote areas.