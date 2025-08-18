Licensed land surveyor services will be available from Oct 2: Ponguleti

HYDERABAD: The state government will make licensed land surveyor services available across Telangana by October 2, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti.

According to Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, the first phase of surveyor training has already been completed, while the second phase is scheduled to start on August 18 across 23 district centres.

During a review meeting held here on Sunday, the minister said: “Candidates are required to report to the assistant director of the Survey department in their respective districts by 10 am on the same day.”

“This process is crucial as submission of survey maps is required at the time of land registration under the newly implemented Bhu Bharati Act,” he added.

Elaborating on the training provided to the surveyors, he said: “Between May 26 and July 26, training was imparted to nearly 7,000 candidates over 50 working days at district centres. Practical laboratory examinations were conducted under the supervision of JNTU on July 28 and 29, and results were declared soon after.”