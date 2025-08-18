Modi govt won’t give in to foreign pressure on farm imports: Kishan

SIDDIPET: Stating that the country will not bow down to any kind of pressure from foreign countries, Union Coal & Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said that the Union government will protect the interests of farmers at any cost.

The Union minister was speaking during the inauguration of a seed manufacturing facility of Crystal Crop Protection Ltd at Gowraram village in Wargal mandal of Siddipet district.

“Some foreign countries are bringing pressure on India to allow agricultural imports. If we give in to such pressure, what will be the fate of Indian farmers?” Kishan asked while asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will stand by farmers.

Stressing the importance of natural farming, he said that farmers should adopt modern technology and reduce use of fertilisers.