Nalgonda police break barriers by deploying women officers in key field roles

NALGONDA: Nalgonda district police are ushering in a new era of policing by actively entrusting women officers with responsibilities on par with their male colleagues. This progressive move marks a departure from the traditional roles of women personnel, who were earlier confined to administrative duties or reception work.
The initiative, spearheaded by district SP Sharath Chandra Pawar, aims to harness the full potential of women officers by deploying them in field operations. To prepare them, the district police have provided specialised self-defence training and equipped them for a wide range of operational duties.
Women officers are now excelling in critical tasks such as night patrolling, vehicle checks, drunk-and-drive inspections, crime scene investigations, hospital duties, and station watch work. They have also become part of investigation teams, cybercrime units, and petition inquiry sections, significantly strengthening policing in the district.
Until recently, women personnel were mostly restricted to desk-bound roles: three in court duty, 12 in the technical team, 27 at reception, 100 on general duty, three as assistant writers, seven as cyber warriors, and three in petition inquiries. However, since August 13, they have been deployed in key operational roles, marking a transformative shift.
The move has boosted the confidence of women officers, who are now performing on par with their male counterparts. Observers believe that if replicated in other districts, this model could further expand and strengthen the role of women in policing across Telangana.
SP Sharath Chandra Pawar said the decision would not only improve law and order in Nalgonda but also inspire young women in the community. He added that the department plans to utilise women officers in even more diverse capacities in the future.