Revanth to inaugurate two new hostels at Osmania University

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will inaugurate two new hostel buildings and lay the foundation stone for two more at the Osmania University on August 21.

On Sunday, University Vice-Chancellor Prof Kumar Moluguram and Arts College Principal Prof C Kasim met the CM at his residence and invited him to visit the varsity.

During his visit, the CM will deliver a keynote address on “The changes needed in Telangana’s education sector - The government’s plan” at the varsity’s Tagore Auditorium. He will also launch works for a digital library reading room to be developed with an investment of Rs 10 crore.

The two new hostels, constructed with Rs 80 crore funds, can accommodate 1,200 students while the two proposed hostels, to be built with financial support from the Tribal Welfare department, can house 300 students. Currently, there are 25 hostels on the university campus which accommodate 7,223 students.

The vice-chancellor, meanwhile, noted that Revanth will be the first chief minister in 20 years to deliver a keynote address at the Osmania University.

He also revealed that during the event, the CM would also launch the “CM Research Fellowship” along with a scheme to provide financial assistance to students undertaking foreign study tours.